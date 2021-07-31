DBH’s half-year profit soars 81%

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 09:47 pm

DBH has been rated the highest credit rating AAA for 16 consecutive years

DBH’s half-year profit soars 81%

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DBH), a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) for the last sixteen years, posted 81% net profit growth in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Launched in 1996, DBH primarily focused on financing different types of home loans and fixed deposit products, according to a press statement on Saturday.

The NBFI posted a net profit before tax of Tk84.44 crore and net profit after tax of Tk49.69 crore for the January-June 2021 period, registering 55% and 81% growth respectively from the corresponding period of the previous year.

DBH has a solid capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 24% and its return of equity (ROE) stands at 15% as of 30 June 2021. Its earning per share (EPS) for the half-year period stands at Tk2.80, which was Tk1.54 in June 2020.

Among all local banks and financial institutions operating in Bangladesh, only DBH has been rated the highest credit rating AAA for 16 consecutive years.

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DBH)

