Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation changes name to DBH Finance PLC

The Delta BRAC Housing Finance Corporation Limited has been renamed to DBH Finance PLC.

The central bank's Department of Financial Institutions and Markets issued a circular in this regard on Sunday.

According to the company's website, they are the largest housing finance institution in the private sector of the country.

After commencing operation in 1996, the company registered notable growth in creating home ownership in Dhaka and other major cities of the country.

At the same time, the company has been playing an active role in promoting the real estate sector to the large cross-sections of prospective clients.

Among all banks and financial institutions of Bangladesh, only DBH Finance PLC has been rated the highest 'AAA' credit rating for 17 consecutive years.

The level of credit rating provides a very important indication of financial safety, security and strength, particularly relevant to its depositors and other investors such as shareholders and lenders.