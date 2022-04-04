DBH opens its 13th branch in Rajshahi

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DBH) has recently opened its 13th branch in Rajshahi City with an aim to provide home loan and deposit services to the people of this region.

The branch is located at Dulal Tower (3rd Floor), 220 Shaheb Bazar in the Moni Chottor area of Rajshahi.

By formally inaugurating the branch, Nasimul Baten, Managing Director, and CEO of DBH hoped that it would promote real estate development in the Rajshahi region, contribute to increasing home ownership and in the process help DBH attain significant business growth.

This is the 13th branch of the company and the first in the northern part of the country after having its branches in other major cities like Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla, Khulna Gazipur and Narayanganj. DBH, the home loan specialist institution with AAA credit rating for 16 consecutive years, is planning to expand geographically to cover major urban areas across the country.

