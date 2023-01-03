Nazir Rahim made director of Delta Brac Housing

Nazir Rahim Chowdhury has been elected as the new director of Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

Nazir is an energetic and promising entrepreneur with an excellent business background of Export & Import in the readymade garments sector in the Country, reads a press release.

He also extended business in the areas of IT and trading in partnership with experienced specialists of the country, the release added.

He started his career in Standard Chartered Bank after completing his graduation in business studies.