Aftab Auto's Jul-Sep loss brings down share price by 9.33%

Stocks

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

Aftab Auto's Jul-Sep loss brings down share price by 9.33%

Aftab Auto incurred a loss of Tk6.86 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Aftab Auto&#039;s Jul-Sep loss brings down share price by 9.33%

The share price of Aftab Automobiles Limited declined 9.33% on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) due to the company reporting a significant loss in the July to September quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The Hino-branded commercial vehicle seller's shares closed at Tk27.2 apiece on Monday, which was Tk30 on the previous session.

Since December 2022, Aftab Auto has suffered a 24% reduction in its share price because the stock failed to attract investors amidst the company's downturn in business.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the company's financial disclosure on the DSE website on Monday, Aftab Auto incurred a loss of Tk6.86 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. In the same period of the previous fiscal, the company made a profit of Tk0.11 crore.

Its revenue also fell by 69% to Tk10.44 crore in the first quarter of FY24, compared to the Jul-Sep quarter of FY23.

Aftab Auto explained in its financial statement that the decrease in revenue was notably influenced by two factors: changes in chassis models and the persistent challenges associated with the dollar crisis affecting the opening of letters of credit (LC).

The company additionally stated that the introduction of new chassis models played a significant role in the decline in sales. Customer adaptation to these changes often requires a transition period, during which sales may undergo a temporary downturn.

In November 2023, the company paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders other than the sponsors and directors for FY23.

Aftab Automobiles / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

7 kitchen appliances to dial up your cooking experience

17m | Brands
TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

14h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

11h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

3h | Videos
David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

5h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

2h | Videos