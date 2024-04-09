Dhaka stocks plunge at opening

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plunged in the first hour of the trading session today (9 April) due to investors' selling pressure as they sought to capitalise on the gains from the previous three days' rally.

Till 10:30am, the DSEX lost 5 points to reach 5,855, while the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 4 points to settle at 2,029.

Among the traded stocks, 125 advanced, 165 declined, and 66 remained unchanged.

The turnover value reached Tk120 crore during the session.

Fu Wang Food was the top traded shares with a turnover value of Tk9 crore, which was closely followed by Emerald Oil and Square Pharma.