Dhaka stocks plunge at opening

Stocks

TBS Report
09 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 10:54 am

Related News

Dhaka stocks plunge at opening

TBS Report
09 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 10:54 am
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plunged in the first hour of the trading session today (9 April) due to investors' selling pressure as they sought to capitalise on the gains from the previous three days' rally.

Till 10:30am, the DSEX lost 5 points to reach 5,855, while the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 4 points to settle at 2,029.

Among the traded stocks, 125 advanced, 165 declined, and 66 remained unchanged.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The turnover value reached Tk120 crore during the session.

Fu Wang Food was the top traded shares with a turnover value of Tk9 crore, which was closely followed by Emerald Oil and Square Pharma.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange / DSE / Bangladesh Stock Market / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

13h | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

14h | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

15h | Videos
Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

16h | Videos