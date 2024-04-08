Dhaka stocks surge in early Monday trading

Stocks

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 11:07 am

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), witnessed a notable surge during the initial 40 minutes of Monday's trading session as Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam is set to be reappointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for another four-year term.

During the session till 10:40am, the DSEX rose 40 points to reach 5,836, while the blue-chip index DS30 saw a gain of 9 points, settling at 2,024.

Among the stocks traded, 270 advanced, 46 declined, and 48 remained unchanged.

Shinepukur Ceramics emerged as one of the top-traded shares, boasting a turnover value of Tk8 crore, closely followed by Lovello and Fu Wang Food.

Bd Thai Aluminium led the gainers' chart, while IDLC faced losses in Monday's trading session.

