Labour group objects to appointment of garment wage board workers' representative

IndustriAll Bangladesh Council (IBC), one of the largest platforms of labour organisations in the country, has raised objections to the appointment of the workers' representative on the newly-formed wage board for the garment sector.

On Wednesday, the official gazette announced the appointment of Sirajul Islam Rony, president of the Bangladesh National Garment Workers Employees League, for the position.

During a programme held at Dhaka Reporters Unity in Segunbagicha to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy on Wednesday, the leaders of IBC stated that the selection of the workers' representative for the new wage board in the garment sector violates the provisions of the existing labour law.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, general secretary of IBC, expressed his disappointment by saying, "The workers' representatives have been selected without regard for the labour laws, and we strongly condemn this decision. It is shameful."

"The law stipulates that the wage board must include the representative of the organisation that represents the largest number of workers. Despite representing the largest number of workers, IBC has been ignored," he said.

A leader of the organisation, Nurul Islam, said that they would initiate a movement to address the issue.

Tauhidur Rahman, former general secretary of IBC, criticised the state labour minister over the situation.

He warned, "We will not accept a minimum wage lower than Tk23,000, which is what we have demanded. If necessary, we will call for continuous strikes, and the workers will take to the streets if needed."

During the programme, the labour leaders demanded that government officials who were responsible for the Rana Plaza collapse, in addition to the building owner Sohel Rana, be brought to justice.

IBC president Amirul Haque Amin said, "Even after 10 years of the Rana Plaza tragedy, small garments factories are still not safe."

He stated that despite the increase in the number of trade unions after the Rana Plaza tragedy, they are still not free and face hindrances. Therefore, he demanded the removal of the existing obstacles.