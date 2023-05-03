Bangladesh aims to increase high-end garment exports to Canada

Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

Bangladeshi RMG exporters aim to increase high-end garment exports to Canada, especially non-cotton items and technical textiles.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan shared the target of the country's RMG manufacturers during a meeting with the High Commissioner for Canada in Bangladesh Dr Lilly Nicholls as the Canadian envoy paid a courtesy call on the BGMEA chief on Wednesday.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Director Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Political Counsellor Bradley Coates and Trade Commissioner at the Canadian High Commission Md Kamal Uddin were also present in the meeting at the BGMEA Complex in Capital's Uttara.

The discussions in the meeting focused on various issues of mutual interest aimed at enhancing trade between Bangladesh and Canada.

They discussed how Bangladesh could increase its share of RMG exports to the Canadian market, especially high-value garments as well as attract investment in other areas including non-cotton textiles.

The BGMEA President apprised the Canadian envoy of the industry's vision and preparedness to meet the future challenges and enhance the competitiveness and reputation of Bangladesh as a safe and sustainable apparel sourcing hub in the world.

In the meeting, he also highlighted the future priorities of Bangladesh's RMG industry including increased emphasis on shifting to value-added garments, especially those made from non-cotton and technical textiles, technological upgradation, skills and efficiency enhancement in order to continue the sector's growth momentum.

The BGMEA chief, through the Canadian High Commissioner, sought cooperation of Canada in developing knowledge and skills of the students of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textile, apparel, fashion, design and business through collaboration with leading Canadian fashion institutes and universities.

He also informed the Canadian envoy that the BGMEA has established a Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Health and Safety to support the RMG industry of Bangladesh with knowledge, skills and technological know-how in becoming more advanced and competitive in the global market.

Faruque Hassan expressed high optimism about enhanced cooperation between Bangladesh and Canada to reap more mutual benefits.