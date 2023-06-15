New income tax law will hurt foreign, local investments: experts

Some added provisions of the new income tax law will hinder local and foreign investments, said experts at a meeting today.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the ICAB on the proposed budget and income tax law, Mohammed Humayun Kabir, chairman of taxation and corporate law's committee of the ICAB, said, "It will create a burden on business and investment may be hampered."

Sabbir Ahmed, a faculty member of the ICAB, said at the discussion titled "Draft Income Tax Act 2023 and Salient Features of Finance Bill 2023-2024", "There would be an impact on foreign investment."

Snehasish Barua, chartered accountant of the Snehasish Mahmud and Company, said, "The minimum tax on the turnover of beverage companies has been increased from 0.6% to 5%. Loans taken from foreign sources are taxed. If a company has more than one car, additional tax is levied on it, proof of submission of return examination is given to the company. Tax on sale of property has been doubled. These issues will create an impact on the business."

Former NBR member Farid Uddin said, "Some good changes have been made. Ambiguity has been removed, made even easier. But fundamental change did not come."

He further said, "This year has been an unusual year. Reserve crisis, inflation, currency devaluation, - tax policy should have been taken into account in this situation. But has that happened?"

Former NBR chairman Md Nasiruddin Ahmed said some changes in budget and income tax laws were not logical.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget in the Parliament on 1 June.

The new Income Tax Act was presented in the Parliament on 8 June.

Among others, ICAB President Md Moniruzzaman, Vice President Lutful Hadee, tax experts and members of ICAB were present in the webinar today.