Maximum dollar rate fixed at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

The maximum exchange rate of dollar has been fixed at Tk108 each for remittance inflow and Tk99 for exporters.

The rates were fixed at a meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (Bafeda) and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) on Sunday (11 September).

It was also decided at the meeting that the LC (letter of credit) settlement rate will be fixed by calculating the average of remittance and export bill rates with a maximum increase of Tk1.

However, these rates will change in a few days, noted the monetary bodies.