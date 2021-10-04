Jul-Aug trade deficit shoots to $4.12b 

Economy

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:39 pm

Jul-Aug trade deficit shoots to $4.12b 

The trade deficit rose to $4.12 billion in the July-August period of the current fiscal year, from $697 million during the same period of last year. 

According to the balance of payment data released on Monday, the trade deficit was $1.34 billion in July.  

Exports in the last two months slightly declined, while imports surged about 46% compared to the same period of last year, reflecting increased investment and production. 

Remittances decreased 20% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, although exports marked a significant rise in September. 

Bangladesh's trade deficit hit an all-time high of $22.8 billion last fiscal year due to a rise in commodity prices in the global market.

Trade Deficit



