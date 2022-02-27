JMI to supply 4.5cr vaccine syringes to Dubai

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 09:43 pm

JMI to supply 4.5cr vaccine syringes to Dubai

The special type AD syringe is used for the Covid vaccination programme around the world

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd has received a purchase order to export made in Bangladesh auto disable (AD) syringes to Dubai for Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A total of 4.5 crore AD syringes will be exported during July to September this year. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has confirmed the purchase order, according to a statement by JMI on Sunday.

UNICEF also requested the Bangladeshi medical equipment manufacturer to supply syringes until June 2023.

JMI previously exported AD syringes to the United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Nepal.

The special type AD syringe is being used for the Covid-19 vaccination programme around the world. But only a few companies in the world have the facilities to produce AD syringes.

The company received the PQS (Performance, Quality and Safety) certification from the World Health Organisation in 2012.

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the demand for AD syringes increased many folds across the world.

Meanwhile, JMI has been providing the required AD syringes for Covid vaccination in Bangladesh as well as exporting to other countries.

To meet up the demand in home and abroad, the listed company invested around Tk5.25 crore to increase the production capacity of 0.5ml AD syringes. The fresh investment boosted the production capacity by 33%.

JMI Syringes and Medical Devices began its journey in the early 2000s as a joint venture with Korea and in the mid-2000s it entered into technical collaboration with Star Syringe Ltd of the UK.

In 2019, Japanese Nipro Corporation became its major shareholder.

JMI Syringes shares closed 2% lower at Tk350 each in the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.

