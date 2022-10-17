JMI Syringe announces 36% bonus shares

Corporates

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

JMI Syringe announces 36% bonus shares

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:18 pm
JMI Syringe announces 36% bonus shares

JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Limited, a medical equipment manufacturing company listed on the stock market, has announced a 36% bonus shares offer for investors.

The 229th Board of Directors meeting of JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd was held on Monday (17 October) in Delhi, said a press release.

It includes review and approval of audit and financial reports at the end of the year. Meanwhile, 36% bonus was announced after reviewing the financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Before this, from 2016-17 financial year till 2020-21 financial year 30% cash dividend has been paid to JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Limited.

Chairman of JMI Syringes and Model Devices Ltd Jabed Iqbal Pathan presided over the virtual board meeting. Managing directors and officers from various organisations also attended the meeting.

JMI Syringes and Model Devices Limited manufactures auto-digible (AD) syringes used in vaccination. In addition to strengthening internal security during the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation also exported AD syringes to various countries.

JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd / bonus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

9h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

9h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

10h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

2h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

4h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine