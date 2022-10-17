JMI Syringe announces 36% bonus shares

JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Limited, a medical equipment manufacturing company listed on the stock market, has announced a 36% bonus shares offer for investors.

The 229th Board of Directors meeting of JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd was held on Monday (17 October) in Delhi, said a press release.

It includes review and approval of audit and financial reports at the end of the year. Meanwhile, 36% bonus was announced after reviewing the financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Before this, from 2016-17 financial year till 2020-21 financial year 30% cash dividend has been paid to JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Limited.

Chairman of JMI Syringes and Model Devices Ltd Jabed Iqbal Pathan presided over the virtual board meeting. Managing directors and officers from various organisations also attended the meeting.

JMI Syringes and Model Devices Limited manufactures auto-digible (AD) syringes used in vaccination. In addition to strengthening internal security during the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation also exported AD syringes to various countries.