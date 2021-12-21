JMI to increase AD syringe production capacity by 33%

Stocks

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:01 pm

JMI to increase AD syringe production capacity by 33%

JMI was burdened with both local and foreign orders for AD syringes for vaccinations since the first wave of Covid-19

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:01 pm
JMI to increase AD syringe production capacity by 33%

JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd has decided to invest over Tk5 crore to increase its auto disable (AD) syringe production capacity by one-third, as the demand for the special product increased home and abroad thanks to a rise in vaccinations.

Muhammad Tarek Hossain Khan, company secretary of JMI said since the new machines would be installed within the company's existing factory, the needed investment would not be much big and time not much long.

He expects the capacity expansion to be done in two months.

JMI in partnership with Japanese multinational Nipro has emerged as the top syringe manufacturing company of the country and is exporting its products in many countries.

AD syringes are used in vaccinations and since the first wave of Covid-19, the company was burdened with both local and foreign orders for the product.

Alongside catering to the Bangladesh government, the company also helped countries like Indonesia, and Pakistan with supplying AD syringes for their vaccination programs.

Currently, AD syringes are making roughly one-third of the company's annual revenue.

Top News

JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

8h | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

11h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

12h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

1h | Videos
In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

1h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

1h | Videos
Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 