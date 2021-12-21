JMI to increase AD syringe production capacity by 33%

JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd has decided to invest over Tk5 crore to increase its auto disable (AD) syringe production capacity by one-third, as the demand for the special product increased home and abroad thanks to a rise in vaccinations.

Muhammad Tarek Hossain Khan, company secretary of JMI said since the new machines would be installed within the company's existing factory, the needed investment would not be much big and time not much long.

He expects the capacity expansion to be done in two months.

JMI in partnership with Japanese multinational Nipro has emerged as the top syringe manufacturing company of the country and is exporting its products in many countries.

AD syringes are used in vaccinations and since the first wave of Covid-19, the company was burdened with both local and foreign orders for the product.

Alongside catering to the Bangladesh government, the company also helped countries like Indonesia, and Pakistan with supplying AD syringes for their vaccination programs.

Currently, AD syringes are making roughly one-third of the company's annual revenue.