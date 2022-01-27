JMI logs robust growth in earnings per share

The earnings per share (EPS) of JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Limited rose by Tk2.04 to Tk2.90 during the second quarter of the current financial year (October-December 2021). The companies EPS in the first quarter was Tk0.86.

Besides, the net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk122.70 during the corresponding period which was Tk122.60 last year, reads a press release.

The company posted about the consolidated profit and an increase in revenue at the 227th Board of Directors meeting of JMI held virtually on Wednesday (27 January).

"The demand for auto-disable syringes (0.5 ml), needed for inoculation, has increased exponentially due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Thus, we have invested in building the production capacity of our factories to meet the excess demand that includes foreign buyers as well," said Md Abdur Razzak, managing director of JMI Syringes and Medical Devices.

He added that JMI has already received purchase orders and letters of interest from Nepal, UNICEF and many other countries and companies to procure auto-disable syringes for next year.

JMI Chairman Md Jabed Akter, during the meeting, urged all to work vigorously to fulfil the demand.

JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Limited Independent ATM Serajul Salekin Chowdhury, Chief Finance Officer Ranjeet Chakraborty, JMI Japan Nipro Corporation nominated Director Hisao Nakamori, Director (Finance) Hiroshi Saito, and JMI Group Chief Finance Officer Jahangir Alam were also present at the meeting.