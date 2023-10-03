The economic catch-22: Falling inflation impact unfelt as barely rising wages undo benefit 

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Although inflation levels fell slightly in September – down to 9.63% from 9.92% the previous month – the impact has been negligible on most, owing to salaries still failing to keep up with spiralling prices.

Wage growth has remained below inflation for the past 20 months. 

Data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics today (3 October) shows that while inflation fell by 0.29 percentage points in September, wage growth was a mere 0.06 percentage points. 

The highest wage growth, month-on-month, was experienced in the industry sector, where it rose from 6.90% in August to 7.12% in September. 

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

For those in agriculture and service, the rise barely registered –  from 7.89% in August to 7.91% in September and 8.10% in August to 8.12% in September respectively.

Mehraj Ahmed, a private service job holder in Dhaka, is one of many to have seen the changes rising inflation can have when the needle on earnings refuses to budge. 

"I lived in a two-bedroom house in Azimpur. Then, I moved to a one-room as a paying guest to cope with the expenses. Inflation may have fallen last month, but I felt nothing honestly," he said. 

One of the biggest changes Mehraj made was to his lifestyle. 

"You know, now I am very careful about eating out. I had to eat out today and my bill was Tk100. Previously, the same meal would have cost half. My expenses have increased, but my salary hasn't, so it's all about adjustments and compromises now," he said.

The September data released by the BBS also showed food inflation falling to 12.37% from 12.54% in August.

Meanwhile, non-food inflation eased to 7.82% from 7.95% in September.

But with inflation remaining above 9% and wage growth failing to catch up, barely crossing the 8% threshold, the on-the-ground situation is yet to improve.

Since last March, inflation has consistently remained above 9%, significantly affecting the cost of living, particularly for the low-income groups.

Earlier in August, Bangladesh recorded a staggering 12.54% food inflation, the highest in 13 years.

Economists attributed the persistently high inflation to internal factors, describing it as "largely man-made". 

These factors include availability of cheap credit, market manipulation by vested quarters, weak monitoring mechanisms, deteriorating macroeconomic fundamentals, and issues within the banking sector and money market.

inflation / Bangladesh Economy

