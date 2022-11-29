Malaysia's semi-government body keen to promote Malaysian timber, furniture in Bangladesh

The Malaysia Timber Council (MTC), a semi-government body, is keen to engage with Bangladeshi timber importers, furniture and interior décor companies, and other stakeholders for updating the Malaysian timber industry about the market potential in Bangladesh.

MTC Regional Representative Arif Nasir and Assistant Manager Nasrul Izan Shahrin visited the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) office in Dhaka Monday and had a meeting on bilateral issues.

BMCCI Secretary General Md Motaher Hoshan Khan and Executive Secretary Hasanur Rahman Chowdhury were present at the meeting.

Motaher discussed the possible ways of collaboration and agreed to work together on issues related to the timber and furniture industry's potential as well as investment opportunities in the economic zones in Bangladesh from Malaysia.

MTC sought cooperation from BMCCI for engaging more with the fast-growing Bangladesh consumer market.

The body also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BMCCI in the next Showcase Bangladesh to be held on 22-23 February 2023 for the exchange of information and exploring more trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh for Malaysia.

Motaher assured MTC of the overall cooperation and greater engagement with the furniture and timber industries of Bangladesh.