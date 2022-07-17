Country’s first IPP’s floating power plant departs for Albania

Industry

TBS Report 
17 July, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 10:16 pm

Related News

Country’s first IPP’s floating power plant departs for Albania

The plant, jointly owned by two major groups, Summit and United, was sold to Albania and exported from Khulna

TBS Report 
17 July, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 10:16 pm
Country’s first IPP’s floating power plant departs for Albania

The 110 MW barge-mounted power plant of Khulna Power Company Ltd (KPCL), the first Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Bangladesh, has departed for Albania.

After serving and generating electricity most reliably for more than 20 years, the floating plant [known as Tiger-I and Tiger-III] left Khulna recently to serve the power-hungry country in southeastern Europe.

The plant, jointly owned by two major groups – Summit and United, was sold to Albania and exported from Khulna.

KPCL still owns and operates two other power plants, namely the KPCL-115 MW power plant in Khulna, a 40 MW power plant in Noapara, and a 35% stake in a 150 MW power plant of United Payra Power Ltd in Patuakhali.

In a statement, the Summit Group said KPCL became the forebearer of the rise of Bangladesh's power sector and private sector power generation.

"The excellent condition of the barges, engines and generation equipment prompted a European country to accept the barges for continued power generation," the statement reads.

Summit Group and its power units, including KPCL, have attained many international awards and accolades for their operations and execution excellence.

Bangladesh / Top News

powerplant / Albania

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

12h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

1h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

2h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

3h | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD