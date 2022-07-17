Country’s first IPP’s floating power plant departs for Albania

The 110 MW barge-mounted power plant of Khulna Power Company Ltd (KPCL), the first Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Bangladesh, has departed for Albania.

After serving and generating electricity most reliably for more than 20 years, the floating plant [known as Tiger-I and Tiger-III] left Khulna recently to serve the power-hungry country in southeastern Europe.

The plant, jointly owned by two major groups – Summit and United, was sold to Albania and exported from Khulna.

KPCL still owns and operates two other power plants, namely the KPCL-115 MW power plant in Khulna, a 40 MW power plant in Noapara, and a 35% stake in a 150 MW power plant of United Payra Power Ltd in Patuakhali.

In a statement, the Summit Group said KPCL became the forebearer of the rise of Bangladesh's power sector and private sector power generation.

"The excellent condition of the barges, engines and generation equipment prompted a European country to accept the barges for continued power generation," the statement reads.

Summit Group and its power units, including KPCL, have attained many international awards and accolades for their operations and execution excellence.