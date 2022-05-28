26 organisations to get National Productivity Award tomorrow

Industry

BSS
28 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 08:27 pm

Related News

26 organisations to get National Productivity Award tomorrow

BSS
28 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 08:27 pm
26 organisations to get National Productivity Award tomorrow

A total of 26 organisations are going to get the "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020" for their significant contributions to the industrial sector through maintaining higher productivity and quality of products.

 The event is being organized by the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) under the Ministry of Industries .

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will hand over the awards and certificates to the representatives of the recipient organisations as the chief guest at a function to be held at a hotel in the city, said a press release.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and FBCCI president Jasim Uddin will attend function as special guests.

A total of 26 organisations in five categories have been selected for the 'National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020' and one business organisation for the 'Institutional Appreciation Award-2020'.

Of the large industries, Coca-Cola's bottling venture International Beverages Pvt Ltd has secured the first position in the food sector, while Pran's venture Habiganj Agro Ltd bagged the second prize.

Fair Electronics Ltd became the champion among large-scale engineering firms, while real estate builder Sheltech stood second and Runner Automobiles won the third prize.

In the services category, Nitol Insurance, Mir Telecom and Digicon Technologies won the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Of the IT firms, only Service Engine Ltd has been recognised by the government for its productivity and quality excellence.

Under the chemical category- Premier Cement Mills, Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) and Square Toiletries have won the top three prized respectively under the large chemical industries category.

Of the medium size industries, RFL Group's electric transformer manufacturing venture Sylvan Technologies Limited won the only prize, while Mascotex Ltd stood first and Index Accessories became second among the medium textile and apparel industries.

Millennium Information Solutions won the only award in the mid-size IT firm category.

BRB Polymer and GME Agro won the first and second prizes respectively in the mid-chemical category.

In small and cottage industries, Dhaka-based Ahmed Food Products, Tohfa Enterprise and Jarmartz won the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

Of the micro industries, Narayanganj-based Super Star Electronics won the only prize.

Eastern Tubes has been named the only state-owned enterprise to receive the award.

Besides, the ministry has also named the Dhaka Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the winner of the Institutional Appreciation Award 2020.

Bangladesh / Top News

National Productivity Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

Bangladesh is on the verge of destigmatising menstruation

1h | Features
Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

7h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

10h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

1h | Videos
Russian forces take Liman city of Ukraine

Russian forces take Liman city of Ukraine

1h | Videos
JU food prices spike, students suffer

JU food prices spike, students suffer

1h | Videos
5% tax on poultry farmers earning above Tk10 lakh

5% tax on poultry farmers earning above Tk10 lakh

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products