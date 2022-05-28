26 organisations to get National Productivity Award tomorrow

A total of 26 organisations are going to get the "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020" for their significant contributions to the industrial sector through maintaining higher productivity and quality of products.

The event is being organized by the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) under the Ministry of Industries .

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will hand over the awards and certificates to the representatives of the recipient organisations as the chief guest at a function to be held at a hotel in the city, said a press release.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and FBCCI president Jasim Uddin will attend function as special guests.

A total of 26 organisations in five categories have been selected for the 'National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020' and one business organisation for the 'Institutional Appreciation Award-2020'.

Of the large industries, Coca-Cola's bottling venture International Beverages Pvt Ltd has secured the first position in the food sector, while Pran's venture Habiganj Agro Ltd bagged the second prize.

Fair Electronics Ltd became the champion among large-scale engineering firms, while real estate builder Sheltech stood second and Runner Automobiles won the third prize.

In the services category, Nitol Insurance, Mir Telecom and Digicon Technologies won the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Of the IT firms, only Service Engine Ltd has been recognised by the government for its productivity and quality excellence.

Under the chemical category- Premier Cement Mills, Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) and Square Toiletries have won the top three prized respectively under the large chemical industries category.

Of the medium size industries, RFL Group's electric transformer manufacturing venture Sylvan Technologies Limited won the only prize, while Mascotex Ltd stood first and Index Accessories became second among the medium textile and apparel industries.

Millennium Information Solutions won the only award in the mid-size IT firm category.

BRB Polymer and GME Agro won the first and second prizes respectively in the mid-chemical category.

In small and cottage industries, Dhaka-based Ahmed Food Products, Tohfa Enterprise and Jarmartz won the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

Of the micro industries, Narayanganj-based Super Star Electronics won the only prize.

Eastern Tubes has been named the only state-owned enterprise to receive the award.

Besides, the ministry has also named the Dhaka Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the winner of the Institutional Appreciation Award 2020.