Super Star Electronics wins National Productivity Award

Super Star Electronics has received the "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020" for its significant contributions to the industrial sector through maintaining higher productivity and quality of products.

The Narayanganj-based company won the prize in the micro-industry category, reads a press release issued in this regard.

SSG (Super Star Group) Managing Director Harun Aur Rashid received the award on behalf of the group.

Superstar Electronics Limited, which strives to improve the quality of life of the general people by producing modern electrical products has won the prestigious award in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the country's industrial advancement, the release added.