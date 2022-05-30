26 companies get National Productivity Award

Industry

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 12:36 pm

Related News

26 companies get National Productivity Award

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 12:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Some 26 companies have received the "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020" for their significant contributions to the industrial sector through maintaining higher productivity and quality of products.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the awards and certificates to the representatives of the companies at a function on Sunday in Dhaka, read a press release.

The event was organised by the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) under the Ministry of Industries. State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) Vice-President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu were present at the event.

Of the awardees, Coca-Cola's bottling venture International Beverages Pvt Ltd has secured the first position in the food sector, while Pran's venture Habiganj Agro Ltd bagged the second prize.

Fair Electronics Ltd became the champion among large-scale engineering firms, while real-estate firm Sheltech stood second and Runner Automobiles won the third prize.

In the services category, Nitol Insurance, Mir Telecom, and Digicon Technologies won the first, second, and third positions respectively.

In the IT segment, Service Engine Ltd has been recognised by the government for its productivity and quality excellence.

Under the chemical category, Premier Cement Mills, Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh), and Square Toiletries have won the top three prizes respectively.

Of the medium size industries, RFL Group's electric transformer manufacturing venture Sylvan Technologies Limited bagged the prize, while Mascotex Ltd stood first and Index Accessories became second among the medium textile and apparel industries.

Millennium Information Solutions won the only award in the mid-size IT firm category.

BRB Polymer and GME Agro won the first and second prizes respectively in the mid-chemical category.

In small and cottage industries, Dhaka-based Ahmed Food Products, Tohfa Enterprise, and Jarmartz won the first, second, and third prizes respectively.

Of the micro industries, Narayanganj-based Super Star Electronics won the only prize. Eastern Tubes has been named the only state-owned enterprise to receive the award.

The ministry also named the Dhaka Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry the winner of the Institutional Appreciation Award 2020.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun told the programme that the industrial sector has not been able to reach the target in terms of economic development.

"But we are moving in that direction. We have a comprehensive plan to increase productivity in the industrial sector. We have also included guidelines in the five-year plan for increasing industrial productivity," he said.

"Bangladesh is working hard for economic development through rapid industrialisation and the creation of more jobs. As the country's economy is dependent on agriculture, agro-based industries are being prioritised," he added.

Addressing the recipients of the award, the minister said that their responsibilities have been multiplied due to the recognition, adding "You will be known as a model for other industries as well as continue the trend of increasing productivity in your respective factories."

Economy / Top News

National Productivity Award / industry / Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

2h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

1h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

4h | Panorama
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

16h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

17h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

17h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh