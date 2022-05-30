26 companies get National Productivity Award

Some 26 companies have received the "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2020" for their significant contributions to the industrial sector through maintaining higher productivity and quality of products.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the awards and certificates to the representatives of the companies at a function on Sunday in Dhaka, read a press release.

The event was organised by the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) under the Ministry of Industries. State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) Vice-President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu were present at the event.

Of the awardees, Coca-Cola's bottling venture International Beverages Pvt Ltd has secured the first position in the food sector, while Pran's venture Habiganj Agro Ltd bagged the second prize.

Fair Electronics Ltd became the champion among large-scale engineering firms, while real-estate firm Sheltech stood second and Runner Automobiles won the third prize.

In the services category, Nitol Insurance, Mir Telecom, and Digicon Technologies won the first, second, and third positions respectively.

In the IT segment, Service Engine Ltd has been recognised by the government for its productivity and quality excellence.

Under the chemical category, Premier Cement Mills, Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh), and Square Toiletries have won the top three prizes respectively.

Of the medium size industries, RFL Group's electric transformer manufacturing venture Sylvan Technologies Limited bagged the prize, while Mascotex Ltd stood first and Index Accessories became second among the medium textile and apparel industries.

Millennium Information Solutions won the only award in the mid-size IT firm category.

BRB Polymer and GME Agro won the first and second prizes respectively in the mid-chemical category.

In small and cottage industries, Dhaka-based Ahmed Food Products, Tohfa Enterprise, and Jarmartz won the first, second, and third prizes respectively.

Of the micro industries, Narayanganj-based Super Star Electronics won the only prize. Eastern Tubes has been named the only state-owned enterprise to receive the award.

The ministry also named the Dhaka Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry the winner of the Institutional Appreciation Award 2020.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun told the programme that the industrial sector has not been able to reach the target in terms of economic development.

"But we are moving in that direction. We have a comprehensive plan to increase productivity in the industrial sector. We have also included guidelines in the five-year plan for increasing industrial productivity," he said.

"Bangladesh is working hard for economic development through rapid industrialisation and the creation of more jobs. As the country's economy is dependent on agriculture, agro-based industries are being prioritised," he added.

Addressing the recipients of the award, the minister said that their responsibilities have been multiplied due to the recognition, adding "You will be known as a model for other industries as well as continue the trend of increasing productivity in your respective factories."