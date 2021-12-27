Import bills rise 54% in five months

Economy

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:15 pm

Import bills rise 54% in five months

It indicates a strong and steady economic recovery in keeping with a sharp fall in coronavirus infections

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Import bills rise 54% in five months

Bangladesh's import payments surged by around 54% in the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year – indicating a strong and steady economic recovery in keeping with a sharp fall in coronavirus infections.

Import bills in July-November swelled 53.74% year-on-year to $30.3 billion, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bank. With nations facing the pandemic funk, the settlement of Letters of Credit (LC), also known as actual import payments, in the corresponding period last year stood at $19.72 billion.

Imports of yarn, capital machinery and intermediate goods had a major contribution to the bills, which means production lines are alive and kicking and there has been a strong consumer demand at home.

However, spiralling commodity prices in the international market and spiked shipping cost pushed up the import payments.

In the first five months of this fiscal year capital machinery import saw 30% growth, the central bank's latest data show. During the period import growth of intermediate goods was 70%, chemical fertilizer 105%, yarn 103% and drugs and medicines more than 1,000%.

In July-November, there had been around 13,779% rise in LCs opening for rice import as the government allowed bringing in the food staple from foreign markets. However, the upswing put a less significant $340 million mark to the bills.

At the same time, LCs opening for sugar increased by more than 100% and refined edible oil by 81%.

The country saw 31.86% fall in LC opening for onion, 1.35% for pulses and 8.92% for dairy items.

Top News

Import bills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

1d | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1d | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US