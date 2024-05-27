Govt's purchase committee approves 17 proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today approved 17 proposals, including one proposal to procure some 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from Morocco.

The approval came from the 13rd meeting of the CCGP in this year held at Cabinet Division at Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Secretary of the Cabinet Division (Coordination and Reform) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said following a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from Morocco under state-level agreement with around Tk210.10 crore.

He said the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would import 10,000 tonnes of lentil by Open Tender Method (OTM) from Swapna Vegetable Oil Industries with per kg lentil costing Tk101.3.

In another proposal, the TCB would procure 50 lakh liters of soybean oil from Sonargaon Seeds Crushing Mills Limited with per liter costing Tk151.45.

The TCB, in another proposal, would procure 1.30 crore liters refined palm oil from Shun Shing Edible Oil Ltd with per liter costing Tk143.

The CCGP also approved a variation proposal of Security Service Division to procure operation support under the "E-Passport and Automated Border Control Management Project" from Verdos GmbH, Germany with a cost of Tk3,512.36 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of Road Transport and Highways Division to procure services under Project Implementation Consultancy Services (Construction Supervision, Procurement Assistance) for Improvement of Cumilla (Mainamati)-Brahmanbaria National Highway as 4-Lane National Highway Project from SARM Associates Limited in joint venture with Meinhardt (Singapore) pte, Pyunghwa Engineering Consultants, Korea and Dev Consultants Limited, Bangladesh and in association with Tariq and Associates Limited, Bangladesh (sub-consultant) and Knowledge Management Consultants(KMC) Limited, Bangladesh (Sub-consultant) with a cost of Tk41.03 crore.

The meeting approved a proposal of Bangladesh Bridge Division to appointment contractor for 'Replacing (Supplying, Installation, Testing and Commissioning) of Pot Bearing and Shock Transmission Device/Seismic Device for 4.8 km ling Bangabandhu Bridge' works.

Joint venture of CCCC-second Harbor Engineering Company Limited and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CCCC-SHEC and CRBC JV) will implement the works with a cost of Tk128.47 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of Power Division to procure electricity at Tk7.04 for per kilowatt hour from Shahjibazar Power Co Ltd for a 5-year extended period under "No electricity no payment" method from the 86MW gas based rental power plant at Madhabpur under Habiganj district.

The CCGP also approved another six price adjustment and necessary variation proposals of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) under the 'Agricultural irrigation based on solar power pump (Amendment) project'.

The meeting also approved another proposal of Power Division to procure Steel Cross Arm under the 'Modernization and Capacity Enhancement of BREB Network (Dhaka-Mymensingh Division) project' from Pasha Electro Industries Limited with a cost of Tk80.92 crore.

The CCGP also approved two proposals of the Local Government Division for construction of important bridges in rural area and multipurpose disaster shelters.

