Finance minister vows to catch defaulters

When reporters asked whether he would be able to take action against the defaulters who are 'powerful', the finance minister said, "Actions are being taken against the former police chief [Benazir Ahmed]. Did he not have enough power?"

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. File Photo: Collected
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has stated his firm stance against loan defaulters, regardless of their influence or power. 

"The International Monetary Fund [IMF] has advised the government to reduce defaulted loans. We will take action against the defaulters accordingly. I want to catch the defaulters," he told reporters after a meeting with the IMF Executive Director Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian at the Secretariat today (26 May).

When reporters asked whether he would be able to take action against the defaulters who are 'powerful', the finance minister said, "Actions are being taken against the former police chief [Benazir Ahmed]. Did he not have enough power?"

He said the government supports the court's actions against the former police chief.

"If there were any allegations of corruption against former Army Chief Aziz Ahmed, the military would handle his trial," he added.

The minister noted the IMF would release the third instalment of the loan to Bangladesh in June.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali also answered several questions from reporters regarding the upcoming fiscal year's budget.

"Controlling inflation, increasing foreign currency reserves, and boosting revenue collection are the main challenges for the upcoming fiscal year. Our economy faces several difficulties that need to be overcome, and various measures are being taken in the upcoming budget to address these," he said. 

The finance minister also said that steps are being taken in the upcoming budget to fulfill the promises made to the people in the Awami League manifesto during the last national parliamentary elections.

