Govt identifies new export products: FinMin

The government has pinpointed a range of products to diversify the country's heavily concentrated export basket, which currently relies on readymade garments for around 85% of its revenue.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali announced in his budget speech on Thursday (6 June) that under the product development and diversification programme, several items have been identified as potential export products.

These include ships, furniture, rubber, pharmaceuticals, electronics and home appliances, paper, printed materials and packaging, ICT, ceramics, agro-processed food, leather, and diversified jute products.

"To develop these products, existing problems and opportunities have been identified and necessary actions have been taken accordingly," Ali said in parliament.

To broaden the foreign markets for the country's garment industry and other exportable goods, the government has already emphasised processed foods, leather goods, light engineering products, and pharmaceuticals alongside readymade garments.

The finance minister also said the government plans to update the current Export Policy 2021-24 and has finalised the draft of the Export Policy 2024-27 to address the challenges of post-LDC graduation. The new export policy set a target of $110 billion in exports by FY27.

He highlighted that to diversify export products and markets, it is essential to ensure the balanced development of local industries, encourage investment, and enhance product competitiveness. To this end, the government has developed the National Tariff Policy 2023.