Govt identifies new export products: FinMin

Budget

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 07:56 pm

Related News

Govt identifies new export products: FinMin

The products include ships, furniture, rubber, pharmaceuticals, electronics and home appliances, paper, printed materials and packaging, ICT, ceramics, agro-processed food, leather, and diversified jute products necessary actions have been taken accordingly.

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 07:56 pm
Ship, furniture and tablets. Photos: Collected
Ship, furniture and tablets. Photos: Collected

The government has pinpointed a range of products to diversify the country's heavily concentrated export basket, which currently relies on readymade garments for around 85% of its revenue.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali announced in his budget speech on Thursday (6 June) that under the product development and diversification programme, several items have been identified as potential export products.

These include ships, furniture, rubber, pharmaceuticals, electronics and home appliances, paper, printed materials and packaging, ICT, ceramics, agro-processed food, leather, and diversified jute products.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"To develop these products, existing problems and opportunities have been identified and necessary actions have been taken accordingly," Ali said in parliament.

To broaden the foreign markets for the country's garment industry and other exportable goods, the government has already emphasised processed foods, leather goods, light engineering products, and pharmaceuticals alongside readymade garments.

The finance minister also said the government plans to update the current Export Policy 2021-24 and has finalised the draft of the Export Policy 2024-27 to address the challenges of post-LDC graduation. The new export policy set a target of $110 billion in exports by FY27.

He highlighted that to diversify export products and markets, it is essential to ensure the balanced development of local industries, encourage investment, and enhance product competitiveness. To this end, the government has developed the National Tariff Policy 2023.

Bangladesh / Top News

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025 / Bangladeshi export products

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

11h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

22h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

20h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

1h | Videos
Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

3h | Videos
Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

21h | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

23h | Videos