Facebook paid VAT of Tk2.27 crore in July

Economy

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 10:08 pm

Earlier in June, Facebook was the first non-resident organisation to file a VAT return

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is pictured at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2017. -REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is pictured at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2017. -REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Social media Facebook has paid Value Added Tax (VAT) of Tk2.27 crore to Bangladesh for its business in the month of July this year.

The giant social media, which is registered with Dhaka South Commissionerate, deposited the money in the government treasury by submitting the VAT return on Tuesday.

Earlier in June, Facebook was the first non-resident organisation to file a VAT return. Then they paid VAT of Tk2.44 crore.

Dhaka South Commissionerate Commissioner Humayun Kabir told TBS on Tuesday, "As a regular taxpayer, Facebook filed its July return today. The organization has become more compliant. We can now audit there if necessary."

He said the company is submitting VAT returns stating all the revenue and expenditure information including the amount of money they earn through selling their services every month.

Along with Facebook, Google and Amazon are also paying VAT to Bangladesh as non-resident organisations. Non-resident organisation means doing business in Bangladesh but not having an office here.

