Export sees 38% growth in September

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 04:17 pm

RMG exports fetched $8126.38 million – a figure 11.48% higher than last year

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bangladesh has registered a 37.9% year-on-year growth to reach $4,165.45 million in export earnings in September.

According to a report published by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Monday, all export sectors have collectively seen an 11.37% growth in three months between July and September 2021 as compared to last year.

Export performance for September 2020 was $3,018.76 million.

From July to September this fiscal year, RMG exports fetched $8126.38 million – a figure 11.48% higher than what was in the same period a year ago, according to EPB data.

"This reflected the much-needed recovery in exports as well as increased demand for clothing worldwide as the COVID situation is improving. However, the increased freight cost and yarn price have also inflated the export to certain extent. However we believe that the momentum will be continued in the coming months, but we must work on the areas of the deficit", said Mohiuddin Rubel, a director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).  

Meanwhile, knitwear worth $5,164.18 million were exported in the last three months marking a 15.69% year-on-year growth.

Earnings from leather and leather goods also posted positive growth of over 20%.

