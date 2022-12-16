Current $34B forex reserve satisfactory: Finance minister

TBS Report
16 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 08:37 pm

The current reserve of Bangladesh, which now stands at $34 billion, is satisfactory given the prevailing global situation, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

"We took our reserves to $48 billion from only $7 billion. But it has now dropped to $34 billion due to the ongoing global crises including the Russia-Ukraine war. However, it is also relatively high and is increasing every day," said the minister at a discussion meeting organised by Cumilla South District Awami League on the occasion of the Victory Day Friday (16 December).

The minister also told the meeting that Bangladesh was the 60th economy in 2008 and now it is the 41st largest economy in the world.

"The development has been possible with the efforts of the people of this country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Member of Parliament Abul Hashem Khan, former vice-presidents of Cumilla South District Awami League Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, Golam Sarwar, Ilyas Mia; joint secretaries Sajjad Hossain, Organising Secretary Jahangir Alam Ratan, Partha Sarathi Dutta, South District Swechhasebak League President Saif Uddin were also present in the meeting.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

