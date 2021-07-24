ZXY partners with HeiQ to provide innovative textile solutions

ZXY International, a pioneer in the textile industry in Asia, has announced a partnership with global textile innovator HeiQ, under which, they will jointly seek innovations to provide brands with the precise technology to match their product lines.

Simultaneously, it will connect them with mills to supply the goods.

This strong partnership will allow ZXY International to strengthen Bangladesh's branding in the global apparel industry, said a media statement issued on Saturday.

In addition, the partnership is to bring a one-stop solution for international brands and retailers to enhance and support their business requirements, opening doors to facilitate robust and more agile customer collaboration.

The premier innovation partnership arrangement will enable ZXY to trade with brands and mills and connect them as per their requirements with innovative technologies from HeiQ such as HeiQ Viroblock, HeiQ Eco Dry and HeiQ Smart Temp.



With flexible production and sourcing across Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt, India, and Pakistan, ZXY has already been partnering with leading sports and athleisure brands such as Champion, Diadora, Diesel, Admiral, Kappa, Umbro, high-street fashion giant Primark along with other key lifestyle brands in the UK, Europe, US and Latin America.

Abby Jamal, founder and managing director of ZXY International, said, "We believe this partnership will boost our efforts to continuously provide competitive, diverse and flexible sourcing solutions at competitive prices."

HeiQ Co-founder and CEO, Carlo Centonze said, "Finding a partner like ZXY is the perfect fit for our ambitions to entrench HeiQ more firmly on the world map as with them we see immense potential to provide our technologies to, for us, previously inaccessible market segments."

Headquartered in Dhaka, ZXY has created a customer-centric professional organisation that provides solutions to product challenges while adding value to the supply chain.

The company excels in transparent global apparel solutions while actively contributing to uplift Bangladesh's economy by establishing direct supply-partnership with local garment factories and collaborating with innovation and industry-leading development partners as well.

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich and listed on the London Stock Exchange, HeiQ is a leader in textile and materials innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance technologies on the market.