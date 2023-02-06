WOW fest to celebrate inspiring women, girls in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 12:27 pm

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

WOW (Women of the World) Festivals in Bangladesh announced the dates for their national festival in Dhaka, which will return this time to Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on 24 and 25 February 2023. 

WOW is an international festival that celebrates the achievements of women, girls and other communities and looks at some of the obstacles they face across the world.

To mark the launch of the two-day festival, being held at the main field and Chitrashala building of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, a press conference was held on Monday at the British Council auditorium.

British Council Cultural Engagement Programme Manager Ifra Iqbal, Founding Chairperson of Mongol Deep Foundation  Sara Zaker, and Joint-Director of CCD Bangladesh Shahana Parveen attended the press conference and outlined various aspects of the WOW Bangladesh 2023 Festival.

In Bangladesh, the women and girls-focused festival will be organised in partnership with UK charity The WOW Foundation. The strategic partners of the festival are the British Council, Mongol Deep Foundation and CCD Bangladesh,

This year's 'WOW Bangladesh 2023' will celebrate the achievements of women and girls by recognising their courage and inspiring them through sharing stories of resilience and strength, performances, activities, music and much more. 

The aim of the festival is to bring people together to combat the inequality and discrimination they face in society and provide support and encouragement by fostering a safe space for dialogue. 

WOW festivals have started in 2010 and since then it's being celebrated each year. Currently, the festival is celebrated in over 100 countries.

