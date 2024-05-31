Virtual grand launch of Disaster Hackathon 2.0 held

Disaster Hackathon 2.0 marks the beginning of a five-month-long initiative concluding October 2024, which is the second phase of Hackathon 1.0.

Disaster Hackathon 2.0 engages tech-savvy young people in Bangladesh to contribute to disaster management. This will enable the youth to play a significant role in managing disasters, reads a press release.

The Start Network, with over 90 NGOs from five continents, delivers humanitarian aid worldwide, focusing on crisis-affected communities and operating independently of media and politics.

On 4 November 2019, the national FOREWARN platform launched in Bangladesh to adapt the global FOREWARN model locally, driven by Start Fund Bangladesh and Start Network. FOREWARN Bangladesh connects experts and humanitarian groups to tackle disaster risk, forecasting, and crisis anticipation, ensuring prompt and effective aid to vulnerable people.

FOREWARN Bangladesh, in association with Open Mapping Hub - Asia Pacific, ran the first-ever disaster hackathon 1.0 in Bangladesh on September 15, 2023. Hackathon 1.0 garnered significant interest, with over 100 teams participating from public and private institutions, as well as international universities. Out of these, the top 8 teams were selected based on the originality and impact potential of their ideas, marking a significant step towards improved disaster preparedness and response in the country.

Hackathon 1.0 has moved to its second phase, the CULTIVATE stage, where the top 15 teams work with experts from FOREWARN and Start Fund Bangladesh to refine their solutions. Disaster Hackathon 2.0 is a five-month initiative ending in October 2024. During this period, university students will develop innovative disaster management prototypes under the mentorship of FOREWARN experts.

The virtual launch of Disaster Hackathon 2.0, which took place today, was a grand event attended by a distinguished assembly of guests, students, and luminaries from academia and government. The inauguration was presided over by Chief Guest Professor Dr. A. S. M. Maksud Kamal, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka.

Guest of Honour Professor Dr. Hafiza Khatun, Vice Chancellor of Pabna University of Science and Technology, also graced the event, along with Special Guests Md. Mizanur Rahman, Director General of the Department of Disaster Management; K M Abdul Wadud, Additional Secretary of the Ministry Of Disaster Management and Relief; Christina Bennett, CEO of Start Network; Md Azizur Rahman, Director, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD); Professor Dr. Anisul Haque, IWFM, BUET (FOREWARN expert). The session was chaired by Mr. Sajid Raihan, Country Manager of Start Fund Bangladesh.

"Climate change is a global issue, and Bangladesh faces frequent extreme events like cyclones and flash floods, which impact many lives and the economy. To build resilience, we need to take action. Disaster Hackathon 2.0 is perfect for students to contribute to society and help reduce the effects of natural disasters. In this hackathon, students work in teams to solve specific problems related to disasters," Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal said.

Professor Dr ASM Hafiza Khatun said, "In Hackathon 1.0, out of 35 groups, 2 from Pabna University of Science and Technology reached the top 8 and now Disaster Hackathon 2.0 offers young people the chance to gain knowledge and apply technology effectively. This event nurtures young talent to achieve the best results, focusing on teamwork rather than individual efforts. Pabna University of Science and Technology provides an innovative environment for tackling real-world problems.

"Organisational support, mentors, and experts are essential for success. Mentors bring valuable knowledge, and experts can provide significant contributions, helping students develop excellent proposals and ideas. Join us to enhance knowledge and encourage multidisciplinary teamwork."

"Early warning is a fundamental right for everyone. That's why we need committees, volunteers, and collaboration. Hackathon 2.0 offers a chance to improve disaster management with modern technology. Young people can contribute to making our country more resilient to disasters. While we can't avoid disasters, we can manage them better through technological advancements," Md Mizanur Rahman said.

"We need to improve forecasting systems by integrating AI. Using machine learning for disaster management is practical and impactful for society. Let's harness the power of AI to enhance disaster management in Bangladesh," Md Azizur Rahman said.

"Science is never 100% accurate. We use data to build methods and models. AI can analyze past and present data to improve forecasting. Accurate forecasts depend on accurate data. If the data is wrong, the forecast will be wrong too. We need to trust in good data for correct predictions," said Professor Dr Anisul Haque.