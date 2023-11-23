UNPRPD MPTF, ILO, and Bangladesh Business and Disability Network organise transformative job fair

Corporates

Press Release
23 November, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 01:27 pm

Related News

UNPRPD MPTF, ILO, and Bangladesh Business and Disability Network organise transformative job fair

Press Release
23 November, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 01:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a recent collaboration, the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Multi-Partner Trust Fund (UNPRPD MPTF), together with the International Labour Organization (ILO), is teaming up with the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) for a transformative job fair on December 7th, 2023, at the Institutes of Architect of Bangladesh (IAB) in Agargaon, Dhaka.

This unique job fair seeks to provide the private sector with a golden opportunity to tap into a more diverse talent pool of job seekers with disabilities, concurrently offering individuals with disabilities a platform to explore career opportunities within the private sector.

Aligned with the mandate of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities (RPPD) Act-2013, the private sector is called upon to play an active role in employing individuals with disabilities, creating an environment free of discrimination. Governments sweeten the deal by granting tax exemptions to companies that embrace inclusivity in their workforce. The fair calls on employers to take advantage of this occasion, with a multitude of skilled candidates with disabilities already registered, prepared to engage in calls and interviews with potential employers.

For companies: Interested in securing a booth at the fair, inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or by contacting 01752144982.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For Candidate registration: Interested candidates ask to fill –up a form in this Google link. (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfESSdGaHRdIFvCjVDVzV4LO-1LbQwAU6OVS0pM5DXYkH_CAA/viewform?usp=pp_url )

The event boasts collaboration with BBDN members, disability experts, and resource organizations such as Access Bangladesh Foundation (ABF), Center for Services and Information on Disability (CSID), Bangladesh Society for the Change and Advocacy Nexus (BSCAN), among others. Recognizable corporate names, including Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd., TEAM Group, ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno), and Akij Bashir Group, contribute to the event's success. The Business Standard is the media partner for the event. 

Job / disability

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

5h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

5h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

22h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

1h | TBS Economy
Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

16h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

18h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

17h | TBS Economy