UNPRPD MPTF, ILO, and Bangladesh Business and Disability Network organise transformative job fair

Photo: Courtesy

In a recent collaboration, the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Multi-Partner Trust Fund (UNPRPD MPTF), together with the International Labour Organization (ILO), is teaming up with the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) for a transformative job fair on December 7th, 2023, at the Institutes of Architect of Bangladesh (IAB) in Agargaon, Dhaka.

This unique job fair seeks to provide the private sector with a golden opportunity to tap into a more diverse talent pool of job seekers with disabilities, concurrently offering individuals with disabilities a platform to explore career opportunities within the private sector.

Aligned with the mandate of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities (RPPD) Act-2013, the private sector is called upon to play an active role in employing individuals with disabilities, creating an environment free of discrimination. Governments sweeten the deal by granting tax exemptions to companies that embrace inclusivity in their workforce. The fair calls on employers to take advantage of this occasion, with a multitude of skilled candidates with disabilities already registered, prepared to engage in calls and interviews with potential employers.

For companies: Interested in securing a booth at the fair, inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or by contacting 01752144982.

For Candidate registration: Interested candidates ask to fill –up a form in this Google link. (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfESSdGaHRdIFvCjVDVzV4LO-1LbQwAU6OVS0pM5DXYkH_CAA/viewform?usp=pp_url )

The event boasts collaboration with BBDN members, disability experts, and resource organizations such as Access Bangladesh Foundation (ABF), Center for Services and Information on Disability (CSID), Bangladesh Society for the Change and Advocacy Nexus (BSCAN), among others. Recognizable corporate names, including Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd., TEAM Group, ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno), and Akij Bashir Group, contribute to the event's success. The Business Standard is the media partner for the event.