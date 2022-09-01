Toggi Services steps into fifth year

Corporates

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
01 September, 2022

Toggi Services steps into fifth year

Toggi Services Limited (TSL) has stepped into fifth years of operations with a fresh vow to support implementation of 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Toggi has come to the stage with its own. At Toggi team, we believe, it will excel further to transform the country into Smart Bangladesh," Safwan Sobhan, vice chairman of Bashundhara Group & managing director of TSL, said while addressing the anniversary programme on Wednesday at its head office in Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital, read a media release.

The government is gearing up to implement a new 'Smart Bangladesh' vision by 2041 with the belief that a preceding 'Digital Bangladesh' had been realised by 2021.

Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) President Subrata Sarkar, Toggi Services Head of Operations Mohammad Uzzal Mollah were, among others, present at the celebration.

TSL Managing Director Safwan Sobhan said the digital revolution or the fourth industrial revolution is an integral part of the modern age.

"In keeping with the world, we now need to move forward quickly and become the main driving force of the economy. We prefer the skilled based activities and digital systems to the latest technologies," he said

Adressing the function, BCS President Subrata Sarkar said the trade body has always been with Toggi Services and will continue.

"Toggi Services and Bashundhara Group has been following the Digital Bangladesh vision. We hope that Toggi will play an important role in realizing the new vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said

On behalf of Toggi Services, Head of Operations Mohammad Uzzal Mollah thanked everyone and hoped for continued progress with everyone's cooperation.

He said there are many challenges in the way of implementation of digital revolution, overcoming which we are achieving success so far and in the future we will present more wonderful surprises.

The day-long event was graced by the arrival of business partners and stakeholders.

TSL commenced journey on 1 September, 2018 as technology venture from Bashundhara Group with the tagline of digital liberation.

Toggi Services Limited is a leading technology company in Bangladesh marketing diverse products and services ranging from user computing and printing solutions, business applications and emerging technologies, modern workplace, security and infrastructure solutions, cloud, ISP and tech academy to enterprise systems and solutions.

Toggi Services / Safwan Sobhan / Bangladesh Computer Samity / TSL

