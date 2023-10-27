Thales sets up maiden liaison office in Dhaka

Through its Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041, Bangladesh has ambitions to develop inclusive Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services and a knowledge and innovation-based economy that will promote collaboration between academia, industry and government.

To help make this vision a reality, Thales is opening its first office in Bangladesh for closer and longer-term customer support. Thales also strongly supports the Bangladesh vision of regional aviation hub creation and space ambitions, said a press release.

In a celebratory event and ceremony held at the French Residence in Dhaka on the 11th of October, Marie Masdupuy, Ambassador of France to Bangladesh and Mr. Guy Bonassi, Senior Vice-President, Asia and Latin America unveiled a plaque that will soon grace the office of Thales in Bangladesh, with a large number of distinguished customers and partners in attendance.

Thales has a strong track record in delivering high-technology solutions to Bangladesh including the country's first geostationary communications and broadcasting satellite - Bangabandhu Satellite -1, designed and built by Thales Alenia Space in France. The satellite was launched into orbit in May 2018, to provide Bangladeshi citizens a wide range of telecommunications services, including direct-to-home TV, radio, telemedicine, education and internet access.

Thales also supplies long-range surveillance radars for the Bangladesh Air Force and combat management systems for the Bangladesh Navy. On the civil avionics side, Thales is supporting Bangladesh's ambition to be a key aviation hub for South Asia by modernising air traffic control at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), including the construction of a 45-metre-high control tower and Air Traffic Management (ATM) centre at the HSIA, with completion expected in 2024.

All these support the digitalisation evolution of the technology-savvy ecosystem that the young population of Bangladesh has adopted and will continuously benefit from the technologically advanced tools that Thales has provided.

"The opening of this bureau is a key milestone for Thales in Bangladesh. It will help us deepen the close relationships we have with our local customers and partners. Over the last few years, we have worked on various projects, from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh for air traffic management, to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission for the Bangabandhu-1 satellite, to providing equipment to the Armed Forces.

Thales is now playing an essential role in supporting Bangladesh's digital ambitions, with a proven track record in the satellite, air traffic control, defence, digital identity sectors and cyber security fields." said Benoit NALIN, Country Director, Thales in Bangladesh.