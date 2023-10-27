Thales sets up maiden liaison office in Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
27 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 02:41 pm

Related News

Thales sets up maiden liaison office in Dhaka

Press Release
27 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 02:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Through its Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041, Bangladesh has ambitions to develop inclusive Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services and a knowledge and innovation-based economy that will promote collaboration between academia, industry and government.

To help make this vision a reality, Thales is opening its first office in Bangladesh for closer and longer-term customer support. Thales also strongly supports the Bangladesh vision of regional aviation hub creation and space ambitions, said a press release.

In a celebratory event and ceremony held at the French Residence in Dhaka on the 11th of October, Marie Masdupuy, Ambassador of France to Bangladesh and Mr. Guy Bonassi, Senior Vice-President, Asia and Latin America unveiled a plaque that will soon grace the office of Thales in Bangladesh, with a large number of distinguished customers and partners in attendance.

Thales has a strong track record in delivering high-technology solutions to Bangladesh including the country's first geostationary communications and broadcasting satellite - Bangabandhu Satellite -1, designed and built by Thales Alenia Space in France. The satellite was launched into orbit in May 2018, to provide Bangladeshi citizens a wide range of telecommunications services, including direct-to-home TV, radio, telemedicine, education and internet access.

Thales also supplies long-range surveillance radars for the Bangladesh Air Force and combat management systems for the Bangladesh Navy. On the civil avionics side, Thales is supporting Bangladesh's ambition to be a key aviation hub for South Asia by modernising air traffic control at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), including the construction of a 45-metre-high control tower and Air Traffic Management (ATM) centre at the HSIA, with completion expected in 2024.

All these support the digitalisation evolution of the technology-savvy ecosystem that the young population of Bangladesh has adopted and will continuously benefit from the technologically advanced tools that Thales has provided. 

"The opening of this bureau is a key milestone for Thales in Bangladesh. It will help us deepen the close relationships we have with our local customers and partners. Over the last few years, we have worked on various projects, from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh for air traffic management, to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission for the Bangabandhu-1 satellite, to providing equipment to the Armed Forces.

Thales is now playing an essential role in supporting Bangladesh's digital ambitions, with a proven track record in the satellite, air traffic control, defence, digital identity sectors and cyber security fields." said Benoit NALIN, Country Director, Thales in Bangladesh.

Thales

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

3h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

12h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy