Traffic to be restricted at Dhaka Cantonment tomorrow

The Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) has announced that traffic will be restricted in the Dhaka Cantonment area tomorrow (21 November) due to the observance of the "Armed Forces Day 2023".

The movement will be restricted in the area from 7:00am to 11:00am and 12:00pm to 7:00pm, according to a notification issued by the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) on Monday.

Different programmes would be organised to mark the day.

All types of vehicles, except those carrying residents of the cantonment area and invited guests at the event, are requested to avoid the Shaheed Jahangir Gate to the Staff Road during the period.

The restriction was imposed to keep the streets inside the cantonment free from traffic congestion, the notification added.