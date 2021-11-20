Star Line Pitha Competition Begins

Corporates

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 03:22 pm

Related News

Star Line Pitha Competition Begins

The organisers have requested the interested culinary artiste to register their names through authorised persons of their respective districts

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 03:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Star Line Pitha Competition will be held across the country to celebrate the traditional country-cake delight - "pitha" - during winter.

The event will be supplemented by health and nutritional advisory, maintaining social distance and compulsory face masks, read a press release.

The competition will begin on 3 December, 2021 till 18 February, 2022 at the RAOWA Club, Mohakhali DOHS, in the capital.

The event will also begin in Meherpur, Gopalganj, Jessore, Chandpur, Feni, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Barishal on 3 December.

The organisers have requested the interested culinary artiste to register their names through authorised persons of their respective districts. 

Mr Main Uddin, director of Star Line Food Products Ltd. and Lobbi Rahman, founder president of Lobbi Rahman's Cooking Foundation have jointly announced the Pitha competition today in the capital.

Mr Ferdous Alam Mojumder, managing director of Frontline Communications Limited was present on the occasion. 

pitha competition / Star Line

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka