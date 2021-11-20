Star Line Pitha Competition Begins

Star Line Pitha Competition will be held across the country to celebrate the traditional country-cake delight - "pitha" - during winter.

The event will be supplemented by health and nutritional advisory, maintaining social distance and compulsory face masks, read a press release.

The competition will begin on 3 December, 2021 till 18 February, 2022 at the RAOWA Club, Mohakhali DOHS, in the capital.

The event will also begin in Meherpur, Gopalganj, Jessore, Chandpur, Feni, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Barishal on 3 December.

The organisers have requested the interested culinary artiste to register their names through authorised persons of their respective districts.

Mr Main Uddin, director of Star Line Food Products Ltd. and Lobbi Rahman, founder president of Lobbi Rahman's Cooking Foundation have jointly announced the Pitha competition today in the capital.

Mr Ferdous Alam Mojumder, managing director of Frontline Communications Limited was present on the occasion.