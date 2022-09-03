SS Still Limited holds EGM

SS Still Limited, a listed engineering sector company, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on a digital platform on Saturday.

SS Still Limited Chairman Javed Opgenhaffen presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Syed Rezaraj Ahmmad, nominee director, Sadad Rahman and Md Abu Zafar, independent directors; and Md Mostafizur Rahman, company secretary of SS Still Limited, attended the event.

The company's shareholders unanimously approved the utilization plan of unused IPO proceeds, the repayment proposal of arrears and short-term loans, and the equity investment proposal in Al-Falah Steel and Re-Rolling Mills Limited.