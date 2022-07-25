SJIBL organises month-long foundation training course for probationary officers

Shahjalal Islami Bank's training academy is organising a month-long foundation training course for 40 newly appointed probationary officers of the bank starting Sunday (24 July).

Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited M Shahidul Islam inaugurated the training course as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director of the bank Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury was present as special guest.

Principal of Shahjalal Islami Bank's Training Academy Md Saidur Rahman was also present in the opening ceremony.