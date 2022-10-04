Mosleh Uddin Ahmed joined Shahjalal Islami Bank as MD, CEO

Banking

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 08:04 pm

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed joined as managing director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited on Monday, 3 October. 

Prior to his joining Shahjalal Islami Bank, Ahmed served as managing director and CEO of National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Limited and South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited, read a media release. 

He has more than three decades of banking experience in important positions in local and foreign banks.

Ahmed has also served as an additional managing director and deputy managing director in Jamuna Bank Limited. 

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed served with reputation and efficiency as senior executive vice president and head of Corporate at City Bank, Regional Credit head of State Bank of India and head of Leasing Division at Prime Bank Head Office. 

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed graduated in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) and also obtained a Diploma in Computer Science. 

He has also completed MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka and completed different training courses on senior leadership management, Advanced Credit Risk Management and Trade Finance from the University of Cambridge, AIT Bangkok, Central Bank of Malaysia, State Bank of India Staff College Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi etc. 

