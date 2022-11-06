Foundation training course for Assistant Officers of Karmasangsthan Bank inaugurated

Inauguration of a five-day-long foundation training course for Assistant Officers of the Karmasangsthan Bank was held on Sunday (6 November) at the Training Institute of the bank's head office.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank and former Senior Secretary of the government Md Nurul Amin was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

Shirin Akhter, managing director, Karmasangsthan Bank was present as special guest and Gautam Saha, general manager (Administration) presided over the meeting.

29 assistant officers are participating in the training course.