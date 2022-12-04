SIBL launches fortnightly service campaign for expatriates

Social Islami Bank launched a two-week-long service campaign for expatriates on the occasion of International Migrants Day at its head office on Sunday (4 December).

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Md Mosharraf Hossain, chief remittance officer, delivered the welcome speech. Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Shamsul Hoque & Mohammad Forkanullah, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of International Division Md Akmal Hossain, and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Zonal heads, Branch Managers, In-charges of sub-branches and remittance-dealing officers joined the programme virtually.