Shaila appointed CEO of Pulse Healthcare Services

Shaila Abedin has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pulse Healthcare Services, a cloud-based telemedicine platform, recently.

Shaila, ex-executive vice president & head of Segments of Prime Bank, has over 20 years of experience in the financial sector. Throughout her career, she has worked in banks like Standard Chartered (as Head & Director, Priority Banking & NRB Segment) and HSBC (as Head of Priority Banking).

She has been awarded as "Bangladesh Woman Leader" by the World Women Leadership Congress. She is also the recipient of "Business Leader of the Year" by the Economic Times Awards in 2020.