Pulse Tech raises $1,20,000 for digital healthcare ecosystem 

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 10:20 pm

Pulse Tech Ltd, a Bangladeshi information technology company, has raised a $1,20,000 pre-seed fund aiming to develop a new digital healthcare ecosystem in global and local healthcare technology.

Pulse Tech Ltd uplifted the investment to bring metamorphosis into the local health care system in the era of this rising digital healthcare in Bangladesh, said a press release.

According to the press release, Pulse Tech has been working to launch a super application for healthcare that will provide all the convenience of medical services on one platform.

Arefeen Raafi Ahmed, co-founder and managing director of Pulse Tech Ltd said, "Our goal is to create a new digital healthcare ecosystem that benefits people the most."

Kazi Ashikur Rasul, co-founder and CEO of Pulse Tech Ltd said, "At the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen the rise of the necessity and demand for digital services. To provide a one-stop healthcare solution, we will bring exciting products and services to our upcoming healthcare super app."

"We are also introducing our digital healthcare ecosystem in Africa and the Middle East region," added Kazi Ashikur Rasul.

The company is also working to build "MedBook," a medicine directory app, "MediPOS," a pharmacy management software, "medicart," an online pharmacy for both B2b and B2C platforms, doctor-patient management, medical service directory, health loyalty card, and emergency medical services.

Anyone can get healthcare services from these applications, added the press release.

The company launched "Covid-247" during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing all covid-19 related emergency medical information and services.

 

