The leap of Markopolo.ai in the global startup landscape

When it comes to identifying AI-based startups from Bangladesh that are truly pushing the boundaries, how many come to mind?

With AI serving as a pivotal force accelerating us forward, we're already witnessing a promising future on the horizon. Markopolo.ai, a Bangladesh-based startup, is confidently charting its course toward global recognition, with its recent triumph in LEAP 2024 serving as a proof to its uprising. Among its notable achievements, Markopolo.ai emerged victorious in the AI Oasis Hackathon LEAP 2024, securing a $40,000 USD grant, clinched the esteemed Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) Competition, ascended to the top 60 in the K-Startup Grant Challenge, and secured a top 10 placement in the She Loves Tech 2021 Global Startup Competition Bangladesh Round.

Markopolo.ai, headquartered in Bangladesh, promises to empower SMEs and guide them towards the forefront of marketing innovation. Offering AI backed marketing solutions tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises in Bangladesh, their AI-driven platform streamlines the creation and distribution of ad content across various social media platforms. With predictive analytics and data-driven insights, Markopolo.ai equips businesses to refine their marketing strategies and engage with receptive audiences effectively.

At the center of Markopolo AI's success are co-founders Tasfia Tasbin and Rubaiyat Farhan, both distinguished leaders in their own right. Tasbin brings a wealth of experience in engineering and has previously led operations at Gaze Technology, a visual AI startup, while also advising different governmental projects under the ICT division, a2i, and the United Nations. Meanwhile, Rubaiyat Farhan, an MBA graduate from IBA, University of Dhaka, boasts expertise in startups, having previously developed TiGrow, a global SaaS product from scratch.

Their prowess has stacked international recognition, with both Tasbin and Farhan earning a spot-on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for Asia in 2023, under the Media, Marketing & Advertising category. Since its establishment in 2021, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Markopolo AI has swiftly gathered attention from venture capital firms, cementing its position as a frontrunner in an AI-driven future.