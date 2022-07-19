Prime Bank partners up with Green Delta Insurance Company

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank and Green Delta Insurance Company Limited (GDIC), an insurance provider, has partnered up to provide insurance facilities for Prime Bank Car and Home Loan customers.

With this partnership, Prime Bank's Car and Home Loan customers can avail insurance policy to cover the risks of their vehicle or real-estate property with ease, said a press release.

ANM Mahfuz, DMD and CBO, Consumer Banking Division, Prime Bank and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director, GDIC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations.

Miah Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, EVP and head of Wealth Management from Prime Bank, Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, deputy managing director from GDIC along with other high officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony

