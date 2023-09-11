Mastercard introduce wearable payment solution in Bangladesh

11 September, 2023, 09:30 pm
11 September, 2023, 09:33 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL), in collaboration with Mastercard, today (11 September) unveiled "WEAREBL," a range of the country's first revolutionary wearable payment devices featuring cutting-edge NFC technology. 

Users can pop, tap and pay – all in one stylish device by upgrading their phone into a payment powerhouse with a pop-socket. 

This wearable payment device launched by EBL, named "Phone Grip," offers seamless integration into the user's daily routine, providing hassle-free, secure, and efficient contactless transactions that simplify life and amplify style, reads a press release. 

By using this stylish wearable device equipped with contactless payment options, Mastercard cardholders will be able to make safe, secure and fast transactions. 

According to a press release, this first-of-its-kind product will meet the rising demand for contactless payment solutions for Bangladeshi users. 

The launch ceremony was attended by the Chief Guest Muhammad Abdul Mannan MP, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Planning, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Other Special Guests were Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director, Payment System Department, Bangladesh Bank; Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director, Eastern Bank Ltd., Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh and other senior officials from the respective organizations. 

