Premier Bank arranges regional customer meet in Chittagong

Premier Bank Limited has recently arranged a regional customer meet in Chittagong at The Peninsula Hotel.

M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the programme, while Muhammed Ali, advisor to the Premier Bank ltd spoke as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Muhammed Ali said, "Premier Bank has been working continuously to strengthen the foundation of our economy by financing the entrepreneurs and businessmen of the country. We have successfully been able to make Premier Bank one of the top banks of the country."

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and head of SME and Agriculture facilitated the programme.

Anisul Kabir, SEVP & chief credit officer and Mohammad Fakhrul Islam, VP and manager of Agrabad Branch also shared their words at the event.

Enamul Aziz Choudhury, chairman of Chondonaish upazila, Alhaj Ismail Hossain, councillor; Abdur Rahim, Rakib Ahmed Choudhury, Farid Ahmed, SM Kamal Uddin, Fazlur Kader along with others also spoke at the programme on behalf of customers about banking services and other related subjects.

All the heads of branches in the Chittagong zone, priority customers and businessmen were also present on the occasion