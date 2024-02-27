Consider performance indicators in loan default, recovery for MD,CEO recruitment: Cenbank issues guidelines

The Bangladesh Bank has issued a guideline to consider performance indicators in loan default and recovery while appointing a bank's managing director or chief executive officer.

A central bank circular on Tuesday (27 February), sent to the top executives of all banks for immediate execution, says a bank MD cannot be appointed if the target of recovery from defaulted and non-performing loans is not achieved.

Also, the age of an MD should be minimum 45 to maximum 65 years.

The guideline states that to ensure good governance in the banking sector, it is necessary to appoint a suitable, professionally competent, and experienced managing director or chief executive officer.

Bank companies are facing greater challenges in operational management along with managing business and technical risks than ever before.

In this context, there is a need to issue clear instructions regarding the appointment of the managing director or chief executive officer of the bank, said the central bank.