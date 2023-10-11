Golam Murshed quits as Walton MD; to embark on new venture

Walton Hi-Tech Industries MD and CEO Golam Murshed has stepped down from the post of MD and CEO after the expiration of his contract.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, he said he has left Walton to start a new venture after he did not renew the contract.

In a message to his professional contacts he wrote, "It is a mixed emotion to share that I decided not to extend my contract as Walton MD and CEO."

The board will sit on Saturday to discuss the matter.

He has been serving as the MD and CEO since October 2020.

Golam, also an engineer, started as the production in-charge in 2010 ascended to the top position of the electronic appliances manufacturer.

He was leading the homegrown company's journey towards going green and global.